'Scientology': Ex-member says he fought to go to twin's funeral

For the sixth episode of Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, the A&E series returned to Clearwater, Fla., which The King of Queens’ cohort, Mike Rinder, said was home to “the spiritual headquarters of Scientology.”

Remini and Rinder visited Aaron Smith-Levin, a former parishioner who claimed he was with the Church for approximately 29 years before departing at the age of 33.

The religion’s website states, “With Scientology, millions know life can be a worthwhile proposition, that Man can live a fulfilled life in harmony with others and that the world can be a happier place.” However, Aaron’s Scientology tale was one of heartbreak, claiming members of the Church played an integral role in dissolving the relationship he had with his twin brother, Collin, by encouraging disconnection.

The Church has previously denied having a disconnection policy in a statement addressed to the series’ executive producer.

