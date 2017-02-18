Police: Elk's head worth $65K goes missing after party

A mounted Elk's head went missing after a party last Friday night, New Castle County Police said. (Photo: New Castle County Police Department)

WILMINGTON, Del. — You know it was a good party when the animal head goes missing.

New Castle County police are investigating the disappearance of a mounted elk's head from a home in Centreville, according to Cpl. Tracey Duffy, a spokesman for county police.

There, county police learned that the resident's daughter held a party Feb. 10 with about 50 people in attendance, Duffy said.

During a walk-through of the home, officers observed multiple holes in the walls and three broken windows, Duffy said.

Duffy said sometime during the party, the elk’s head, valued at $65,000, was taken.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing head to please contact New Castle County Police.

