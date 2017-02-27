Police department asks residents to stop stealing Whataburger order numbers

Photo courtesy of the Northeast Police Department's Facebook page.

KRUGERVILLE, Texas (CBS7)- A police department in North Texas is asking its residents to stop taking Whataburger order numbers.

In a Facebook post the Northeast Police Department states that they had recovered a large quantity of stolen property that belonged to the local Whataburger Restaurant.

A photo shared with the post showed 19 of the numbers on top of a police cruiser.

According to NPD, their department learned that local teams played a game that involved removing the numbers from the restaurant. They then warn residents that removing the items without consent is considered theft, which could result in a citation being issued for Theft of Property under $100.00.

The department reported that their officers recovered more of the numbers than the restaurant owned at the time.

To see the full story from CBS7, click here.

