KHOU
Close

Plane strikes deer at Charlotte airport

WCNC , WCNC 12:08 PM. CST February 15, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – An American Airlines flight leaving Charlotte hit a deer while attempting to take off Wednesday.

The pilot of American flight 5320 immediately declared an emergency and returned for landing, according to American Airlines officials. Officials say the plane was leaking fuel after the collision.

WBTV reports emergency crews sprayed foam on the plane as a precaution. 

Officials say 44 passengers were on the plane during the incident. All of the passengers were safely removed and no one was hurt, according to American Airlines. 

Several incoming and departing flights were delayed as a result of the collision. 

 

Major delays at Charlotte Douglas after a plane hit a deer, closing two runways.

A post shared by Chris LeClere (@christopherleclere) on

Please stick with WCNC.com as more details become available.

Copyright 2017 WCNC


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories