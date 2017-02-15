Plane strikes deer at Charlotte airport

An American Airlines flight leaving Charlotte hit a deer while attempting to take off Wednesday, Feb. 15. (WBTV photo)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – An American Airlines flight leaving Charlotte hit a deer while attempting to take off Wednesday.

The pilot of American flight 5320 immediately declared an emergency and returned for landing, according to American Airlines officials. Officials say the plane was leaking fuel after the collision.

WBTV reports emergency crews sprayed foam on the plane as a precaution.

Officials say 44 passengers were on the plane during the incident. All of the passengers were safely removed and no one was hurt, according to American Airlines.

Several incoming and departing flights were delayed as a result of the collision.

Major delays at Charlotte Douglas after a plane hit a deer, closing two runways. A post shared by Chris LeClere (@christopherleclere) on Feb 15, 2017 at 9:19am PST

Video of the regional jet surrounded by emergency responders @CLTAirport @wcnc pic.twitter.com/CVVwSKrRZy — Mark Boyle (@WCNCmboyle) February 15, 2017

Plane hits deer at @CLTAirport Everyone OK but traffic at a standstill. pic.twitter.com/CSa1lKKGQ7 — Greg Potts (@gpotts5626) February 15, 2017 American says passengers are being taken off damaged plane with a bus. — Mark Boyle (@WCNCmboyle) February 15, 2017 Airport open and operational. RWY 18L-36R closed while #CLT officials assist aircraft after reported deer strike. Aircraft landed safely. — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) February 15, 2017

American Eagle flight hit the deer as it was accelerating down Rwy36. pic.twitter.com/I0JmP9KlRz — Flight Alerts ⚠ (@FlightAlerts777) February 15, 2017

