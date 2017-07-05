NPR tweets the Declaration of Independence and people freak out

Honoring the Declaration of Independence on the Fourth of July seemed innocent enough.

America's founding document, after all, represents the can-do spirit of the American people and the revolutionary vigor with which the country was founded.

But when NPR did just that, posting the document line-by-line in a series of tweets on Tuesday, Twitter users thought the words of our founding fathers were overtly political statements. As a result, they pulled the Declaration into the abrasive political rhetoric of 2017.

Just as NPR worked through the part about the colonists' frustration with British rule, someone tweeted, "Are you drunk? Your silly tweets make your state of mind questionable."

Are you drunk? Your silly tweets make your state of mind questionable. — LadyJJ (@Deplorable_JJ) July 5, 2017

"This is why you're going to get defunded," said another tweet.

And from @darren_mills: "Seriously, this is the dumbest idea I have ever seen on twitter. Literally no one is going to read 5000 tweets about this trash."

One person even thought NPR was starting a revolution when it quoted the founders' idea that it should be the right of the people to alter or abolish destructive governments.

So, NPR is calling for revolution.

Interesting way to condone the violence while trying to sound "patriotic".

Your implications are clear. — D.G.Davies (@JustEsrafel) July 4, 2017

He later admitted he got it wrong.

Okay, okay...I screwed up with @npr. I jumped the gun and tweeted when I should have waited for them to finish. I offer my apologies. — D.G.Davies (@JustEsrafel) July 5, 2017

People were taking screenshots of the angry responses to the NPR tweets and sharing them with the world.

When you're triggered by the Declaration of Independence bc you want so badly to submit to King Donald the Doll-Handed.... pic.twitter.com/aEyLEu24Qc — Alexandra 🦅 (@AlexandraAimee) July 4, 2017

This woman thought someone hacked the NPR account. She eventually figured it out, though. pic.twitter.com/JjJ990rB4g — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) July 5, 2017

© 2017 USATODAY.COM