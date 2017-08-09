What the cluck? Giant chicken with orange hair is staring down the White House

The White House has an unusual onlooker Wednesday -- a large, inflatable chicken with golden orange hair. (Photo: CBS)

The inflatable chicken, situated on the Ellipse facing 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, is a visual that organizers of the Tax Day March have used in the past to coax President Trump to release his tax returns. Tax Day March events in cities from D.C. to Chicago to San Francisco this year have featured the large poultry prop as they protest Mr. Trump's decision to break with the tradition of recent presidents to release their tax information.

Mr. Trump has released some scattered information about his tax history, but nothing close to full returns. The president, however, isn't in town to see the bird in his backyard. He is at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on a 17-day working vacation.

