Man Accused of Wearing Dress to Rob Bank Identified

J'Neil Jacoby Jacobs (Photo: Lexington Police)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Lexington Police have identified the man who they say wore a dress to rob a bank.

Officers say the person they're looking for is 25-year-old J'Neil Jacoby Jacobs.

The incident happened around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday at the Bank of America at 215 West Main Street.

Officers say Jacobs was dressed as a woman and gave a note to the teller demanding money and also threatened violence if she did not comply. After getting the money, the suspect ran out of the building and toward the nearby woods.

J’Neil Jacobs is believed to be traveling in a dark orange 2005 Dodge Neon displaying South Carolina license plate “LIA 258

If anyone has any information on the identity of this person or witness to this crime, they are urged to contact the Lexington Police Department at 803-359-6260 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC.

