Jogger nicknamed 'Mad Pooper' wanted for defecating in yards

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/CBS) - The Budde family says it doesn't know how it came to this.

The Colorado Springs family has spent weeks trying to get a mystery woman they've dubbed "The Mad Pooper" to stop defecating in their neighborhood, right outside their house.

Cathy Budde says her kids caught her first mid-squat, pants down and unashamed.

"They are like, 'There's a lady taking a poop!' So I come outside, and I'm like ... 'are you serious?'" Budde recalled. "'Are you really taking a poop right here in front of my kids!?' She's like, 'Yeah, sorry!'"

The family says it was just the first time it actually caught the runner doing it, but it wouldn't be the last. Budde estimates the runner leaves behind human waste at least once a week. She says "The Mad Pooper" has been at it for the last seven weeks.

She can't help but laugh at the absurdity of the whole situation.

"Two other times we've caught her -- caught her yesterday -- she changed up her time a little bit because she knew I was watching," Budde said.

Now the Colorado Springs Police Department is involved. The department is just as baffled.

"It's abnormal, it's not something I've seen in my career," Sgt. Johnathan Sharketti said. "For someone to repeatedly do such a thing ... it's uncharted territory for me."

Officers have asked Budde to take photos of the woman to help identify her. They say the runner could be facing charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.

"I put a sign on the wall that's like 'please, I'm begging you, please stop.' ... She ran by it like 15 times yesterday, and she still pooped," Budde admits, defeated.

Budde family members say one of the worst parts is they can't figure out the woman's motives.

"There's plenty of public restrooms less than a block away from where she's targeting. This is intentional."

Now they're hoping this story and photos posted online will help flush her out.

If you can help identify this woman, you can get in touch with the Falcon division of the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7240

