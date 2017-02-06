Harambe-shaped Cheeto reaches bid of nearly $100K on eBay

Flowers lay around a bronze statue of a gorilla and her baby outside the Cincinnati Zoo's Gorilla World exhibit days after a 3-year-old boy fell into the moat and officials were forced to kill Harambe. Photo: John Sommers II/Getty Images (Photo: John Sommers II, 2016 Getty Images)

Bidding for a Cheeto shaped like a gorilla killed last year at a Cincinnati zoo reached nearly $100,000 online Monday afternoon.

User valuestampsinc listed a Flamin' Hot Cheeto for sale on eBay that resembled an orangey, powdery version of Harambe, the slain gorilla later memorialized in countless Internet memes and jokes.

As of Monday evening, more than 100 offers had resulted in a current bid of $99,700.00.

"Gorilla Hot Cheetos - RARE - One of a Kind Cheetos - Harambe Gorilla," read the listing's title.

The story behind the Harambe Cheeto was equally alluring:

"I opened up a bag of Flamin Hot Cheetos and as soon as I looked inside I came across this unique Cheetos that looks like Harambe the gorilla," the item description read, noting the Flamin' Hot Harambe measured about 1.5 inches in length.

The bag was not included.

The success of Flamin' Hot Harabme seemed to inspire imitators: A Cheeto shaped like "Harambe Gorilla Poop" appeared on eBay, too.

The auction was set to end Tuesday at 3:45 a.m. ET. "As with Harmabe's life, all things must come to (an) end," the New York Daily News noted.

And the item's shipping, like Harambe's spirit, was free.

Bidding for the dangerously cheesy gorilla once stood as low as $11.99, if this tweet by "Fat Kid Deals" is to be believed.

Start bidding on a Harambe Hot Cheeto. Biding is at $11.99https://t.co/Eg1CS9LMbs pic.twitter.com/G5XPyhjt6s — Fat Kid Deals (@FatKidDeals) February 6, 2017

Cincinnati Zoo officials killed Harambe, a 17-year-old western lowland gorilla, in May of 2016 after a 3-year-old boy fell into his enclosure. The event spawned outrage online, which slowly transmuted into mockery and jokes, turning Harambe into a tongue-in-cheek icon.

A Canadian hockey team made Harambe jerseys. A thoroughbred racehorse was named Harambe. People apparently voted for Harambe for president. A USA TODAY property also named Harambe "Internet Person of the Year."

And now a lucky someone can eat Harambe in effigy.

