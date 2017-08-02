Fry's Electronics removes controversial display in Webster

WEBSTER, Texas- A display at a Fry's Electronics store in Webster sparked some controversy and has since been removed.

A viewer spotted an indoor grow light demonstration using what appeared to be fake pot plants inside the store.

It was apparently being used to advertise the grow lights that they sell. But the viewer found it to be an odd display, seeing how marijuana is illegal in Texas.

KHOU 11 reached out to a representative at Fry's who said the company doesn't promote or condone illegal activity.

Manuel Valero, the community relations manager for the company, released the following statement:

"Please be aware that Fry's does not promote or condone any illegal activity. To avoid any confusion on the issue, the simulated plants in the display have been removed."

© 2017 KHOU-TV