Year in Review: Top 11 weird stories on KHOU.com

For Houstonians, 2017 was certainly a year to remember and one wild ride!
As the year comes to a close, we thought you'd enjoy looking back on some of the strangest headlines of 2017.
Here are the top 11 weird headlines on KHOU.com:
1. Cops called after guy left duct-taped to sign
2. Massive home om the market for $137,000 but there's a catch
3. Meet the woman who owns the quirky mannequin mansion
PHOTOS: Inside Richmond's Mannequin Mansion
4. Family pens sarcastic obituary for Galveston man
5. Fake Joel Osteen infiltrates real Joel Osteen event
(Editor's note: NSFW language toward the end of the video)
6. Elderly woman describes bread aisle beatdown at Walmart
7. Jogger nicknamed 'Mad Pooper' wanted for defecating in yards
8. $20 million in cash found hidden in mattress
9. Clean up trash, get free weed
10. Coast Guard solves mystery of mermaid house found floating in Gulf
11. Teen's selfie haunts Facebook with ghostly photo bomb
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs