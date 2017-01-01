Famed Hollywood sign in Los Angeles vandalized to 'Hollyweed'

Someone has managed to modify the famed Hollywood sign to read “Hollyweed.”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBSLA.com) — Someone has managed to modify the famed Hollywood sign to read “Hollyweed.”

Sgt. Trudeau of Security Services says a thrill-seeker climbed the mountain around midnight Sunday and threw two tarps over the “O’s” to make them appear like “E’s.”

Authorities said the incident was being investigated as misdemeanor trespassing.

Police indicate that they plan to review footage and investigate in order to identify those responsible.

The sergeant said there is security video, though it remains unclear if it will be released to the public.

An official for the Hollywood sign said this isn’t the first time the sign has been the target of a prank or act of vandalism.

Back on Jan. 1, 1976, the sign was altered to read “Hollyweed,” the same day a marijuana law took effect, according to published reports.