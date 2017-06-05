KHOU
Ewwwwww! Some Americans rarely wash bed sheets

Michelle Homer , KHOU 1:53 PM. CDT June 05, 2017

WARNING: This story may turn clean freaks white as a sheet!

A new survey shows some Americans only wash their bed sheets once or twice a year.

In the non-scientific Home Hygiene Survey, data crunchers at Coyuchi asked 1,000 people about their linen-cleaning habits. The results were surprising, and in some cases, downright disgusting.

Here are the numbers for how often Americans wash their sheets:

  • Once a week: 39%  (Good for you!)
  • Once or twice a month: 44% (Not gonna judge)
  • Once a quarter: 11% (Ewwwww)
  • Once or twice a year 5% (Two words: Dust.Mites.)

Let’s hope that five-percent who rarely wash them are among the 38% of Americans who replace their sheets every year. Thirty-percent replace them every couple of years and 14% say they rarely replace them.

 

Source: Coyuchi.com

 

