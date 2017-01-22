Elk walks through front door of gift shop

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Verify: What's true and false in Spicer's statement to the media?
-
Thousands march in downtown Houston for Women's March
-
WATCH: Perry, Frankel share funny moment during hearing
-
Family: Woodlands father wrongfully jailed
-
Houston forecast for Sunday
-
Drivers racing each other crash into fence
-
9 arrested in undercover prostitution sting
More Stories
-
HCSO: 2 killed, 1 injured after crash into treeJan 22, 2017, 7:23 a.m.
-
20k attend Women's March in downtown HoustonJan 21, 2017, 4:16 p.m.
-
Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting…Jan 22, 2017, 8:16 a.m.