Police: Elderly man angry about promotional mailer attacks salesman with golf club

Linsey Owens (Photo: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office)

SARASOTA, Fla. -- An 83-year-old Sarasota man angry over a promotional mailer attacked a car salesman with a golf club after the salesman informed him that he would have to buy a car to win a prize, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported Thursday.

Linsey Owens allegedly beat the salesman in the face and arms while the salesman was working an event in the parking lot of the Westfield Sarasota Square Mall on Wednesday.

SCSO said that Owens approached the salesman with the mailer, but was turned away without a prize when he refused to buy a new car. When Owens was asked to leave the area, he allegedly struck the salesman with the mirror of his vehicle.

After the initial contact, Owens got out of his car and got the golf club from the trunk and began the attack on the salesman.

The victim was able to video the altercation on a cell phone, which SCSO used as evidence to make contact with Owens at his home at 444 Swift Road. Deputies were able to arrest him without further trouble.

Owens was charged with two counts of aggravated battery. He is being held at the county jail without bond.

