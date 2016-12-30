Docs: Slain man forced to eat cat litter before attack posted on Snapchat

MILWAUKEE – Three people are facing charges after police say a murder victim was forced to eat cat litter and then beaten in an attack posted on Snapchat, according to charging documents and CBS affiliate WDJT.
The body of Delvin Mendoza-Chaparro, 20, was discovered on Dec. 19 behind the garage of a home on South 6th Street in Milwaukee.
Devin Katzfey, 20, and Sarah Zakzesky, 20, both face first-degree reckless homicide charges. Devin Katzfey’s brother Branden Katzfey, 19, is facing a charge a first-degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime, according to charging documents provided by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
