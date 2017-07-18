Pond full of dead fish stinking up Round Rock neighborhood

Dead fish in Round Rock pond spreading rancid smell around the neighborhood.

ROUND ROCK, Texas -- The smell of dead fish was so strong in one Round Rock neighborhood that Laura Isbell could smell it inside of her house.

"I don't have a good sense of smell, and it's bad," said Isbell as she showed KVUE the pond behind her house.

She's lived in the neighborhood for seven months. The view of the pond is part of the reason that she and her husband chose their house.

"We love the area, we love our home and we love our neighbors, but we want to get it resolved and we'll do what we need to do to continue to push it forward until we get it taken care of," said Isbell.

She noticed the dead fish Monday afternoon. The smell followed shortly after.

"We probably saw around 100 fish that were just dead around the edge of the pond," said Isbell.

When KVUE arrived in the neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, the dead fish were still there.

"To see it from the street just doesn't really do justice to how disgusting it is," Isbell said.

She said the smell scared away golfers and people walking around in the neighborhood.

"We looked out the window and realized we saw some golfers that were about to tee off. [They] kind of put their arm over the shirt and then move past and they didn't even play that hole," she explained.

Isbell then called her homeowners association, Teravista Community Association Incorporated, as well as the Teravista Golf Course to express her concern, but didn't get the response she was looking for.

Both denied that they owned the pond, saying it belonged to the other.

To find out who really owned the pond, we checked the Williamson County Central Appraisal District website to see the tax records. According to public documents, the pond belongs to the homeowners association. When contacted about the problem, Teravista Community Association Inc told KVUE they did not want to comment about the problem or ownership.

However, workers from the Teravista Golf Course cleaned up the mess. They showed up with masks, gloves and trash bags around noon on Tuesday.

Isbell said she's glad someone cleaned up the mess but she is still concerned.

"Our concern being a resident, is not just about the smell; it's for safety," she said. "We don't know if it's a possible algae bloom or if there are some chemicals (in the water). We're just trying to figure out what's causing it."

She might not ever find out the reason.

According to a spokesperson at the Williamson County and Cities Health District, since the pond is on private, neighborhood-based property, they do not have a comment on what the cause may or may not be.

