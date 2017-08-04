Coast Guard solves mystery of mermaid house found floating in Gulf of Mexico

In this Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a tiny house with a mermaid on the side floats adrift in the Gulf of Mexico south of Grand Isle, La. PETTY OFFICER 3RD CLASS TRAVIS MAGEE / U.S. COAST GUARD

GRAND ISLE, La. -- The Coast Guard has found the owner of a tiny house with a mermaid painted on its side that was found drifting in the Gulf of Mexico.

The dock was found floating approximately 180 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana, when it was reported to the Coast Guard Wednesday, CBS affiliate WWL-TV reports.

An airplane crew from the Coast Guard Aviation Training Center in Mobile, Alabama, went out to search for signs of distress. Finding none, they issued an alert to nearby vessels, and asked the public for information about the object.

On Thursday, the Coast Guard said it had found the owner, WWL reports. The dock broke off from its mooring behind the Parrot Key Hotel in Key West, Florida, during a tropical storm, the Coast Guard said, adding that no one was onboard at the time it broke free.

Key West is approximately 500 miles from the spot where the dock was spotted.

