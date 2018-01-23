Caught on Camera: Man rapping at doorstep of west Houston home

Image taken from surveillance video.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas– If you think you’ve seen the strangest surveillance video ever, check out this video.

The clip is from the Ring.com. A doorbell also serves as a surveillance camera for a home on Houston’s westside. The homeowner, Tony Willis, opened his app and checked the clips after a frantic phone call from his wife.

Apparently, the Willis’ neighbors were concerned about a man who parked his car in the family’s driveway. Surveillance video shows him banging on the home’s front door, cranking up his stereo, and beginning to rap.

His entire solo performance went down on the Willis’ front porch.

“It’s funny because it had a good outcome.” Tony Willis said, adding “He was actually pretty good, maybe he had problems with his decision-making skills.”

The man was arrested by Harris County Sheriff’s deputies, and they also towed his ride. Willis told KHOU 11 News, he’d never seen the guy before. Other neighbors in the subdivision say they’ve had a problem with break-ins. It’s unclear if those were related to the same person.

© 2018 KHOU-TV