Bald eagle spotted eating black cat on Norfolk sidewalk

Bald eagle eating cat on Monticello Ave. and 26th St. at the Advance Auto store. (Photo: 13News Now viewer)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- It's definitely not something you see everyday...especially on a busy sidewalk in Norfolk.

A bald eagle devouring a black cat on Monticello Avenue. It's definitely a sight fit for Halloween as we near the holiday.

13News Now viewer Dianna Hawkins passed along video she captured of the scene. According to Hawkins, the eagle was seen eating its prey roughly around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

She told us she thought it was odd to see this in an area flowing with pedestrians and traffic.

One Facebook user also shared several videos and photos of the scene on 26th Street and Monticello Ave. right next to the Advance Auto Parts store.

The post has received well over 1,000 reactions and more than 15,000 shares.

© 2017 WVEC-TV