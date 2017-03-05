7-year-old bowler wins, gets disqualified over pants

Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images

(NEWSER) – A 7-year-old bowler in Canada just learned a tough lesson about rules, or pants, or ... something.

After Grayson Powell bowled a terrific game and prepared to collect a gold medal with two teammates, he was told he was disqualified for wearing pants that weren't black enough. So reports the CBC, which photographed Grayson's outfit and, sure enough, his black jeans are faded to a gray.

"If this is what sport is about when it comes to kids ... shame on them," said his angry father, Todd Powell.

This odd controversy, however, was just getting started. In a long rebuttal, Gord Davis, provincial head of Youth Bowling Canada, insisted the organization "did nothing wrong" and is "not to blame for how this went down."

The black jeans dress code has been in place "for decades," he said, and rules are rules.

The boy's dad smelled a rat. He accused Davis of disqualifying his son's team so the second- and third-place teams, which bowl at lanes owned by Davis, could take higher honors.

Davis fired back that Powell was "full aware of the dress code" and sent his kid anyway. He pressed: "What parent would do this?"

As the Guardian reports, one of Powell's complaints is that his son was disqualified only after bowling a 171-point game that propelled his Riverdale team to the title in the Newfoundland city of St. John's."

After the story made headlines in Canada, an odd-sounding compromise was reached. The disqualification stands, but the kids get their gold medals. In the future, however, all rules must be followed "no matter what," wrote Davis on Facebook.

