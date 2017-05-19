2 charged after hearse stolen, body dumped in Bryan

Adam Crow

BRYAN, TEXAS - Bryan police believe they've solved one of their most bizarre cases in recent memory.

They were called to a McDonald's on Highway 21 Friday morning after a funeral home employee reported someone had stolen the hearse he was driving -- with a body inside.

A couple of hours later, a passerby spotted the body on the side of Dick Elliott Road. The body was recovered and returned to the funeral home.

Brazos County Sheriff's deputies later found the stolen hearse and arrested a man and woman who were inside it.

Adam Crow, 27, and Tanya Albrecht, 28, are charged with stealing the vehicle. Albrecht is also charged with abuse of a corpse.

© 2017 KHOU-TV