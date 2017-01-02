Weather Blog: Texas Travel May Get Icy

Both the European and American computer models have been hinting at the idea of some Ice and snow. For Houston, it's most likely just going to be a cold rain on Friday and Friday night. But if you have travel plans to Lufkin, Tyler, Dallas or Shreveport, take note. The American model (thanks Tropicaltidbits.com) has been advertising the possibility of a little winter mix that could slow down traffic on I-45 north of Huntsville and I-20 from Dallas to Shreveport this coming Friday. We'll keep you posted on the TV side on KHOU11 News at 10.

