Weather Blog: NOW is the time to Trim Your Trees!

Winter is the time to trim and prune trees in Houston

My neighbors are doing what must be done. For the health of your trees and your lawn, winter is the time to get your trees and shrubs trimmed. Why winter? Because that's the time when plants go dormant and send most of their moisture and nutrients (think sap) deep underground into the root system. Now when you cut off dead branches, it causes minimal stress to the plant.

Is a big dense tree killing the grass in your yard? It's probably due to a lack of sunlight getting to the lawn. Trim and thin out the interior branches and raise the canopy of that big tree. This will allow more sunlight to filter through to the grass. Watch it green up in the spring!

