Weather Blog: Heavy Rain Set Up

Tonight and Wednesday will bring the chance for heavy rain. It's a 'text book' set up, but one thing is unusual for this time of year. It's the amount of moisture in the atmosphere that is unusually high for January. This, combined with a vigorous upper level storm system and a 'split' in the jet stream will lead to periods of heavy rain the next 24 hours. When the jet stream splits like this, it allows the air to rise even faster than normal, creating the conditions for heavy rain and even a slight chance for an isolated tornado.





Rain total forecasts may be over doing it a bit. But I am concerned that if we get just one or two isolated spots with 4"-6" or more of rainfall, it could cause rapid rises on creeks and roadways. This can be especially dangerous driving at night. I urge you to check in with Chita and Darby in the morning on KHOU11 News before you leave the house. We go on the air at 4:30 am.

