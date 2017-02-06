Weather Blog: Fire Danger Going Up

Remember that hard freeze we had back in January? Those cold temps killed tons of vegetation in the Houston area. It's this dead, dry plant material combined with winds that are expected to gust to 20 mph that will have our firefighters on alert Tuesday with an elevated fire danger. Even a tossed cigarette butt can ignite grass fires that can spread very quickly in these breezy conditions. Caution is urged with anything, even welding torches, that could spark a fire.

