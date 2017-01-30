Weather Blog: California Drought Ending

With yet another in a series of powerful west coast storms about to hit California, then head our way, I thought I'd check on drought conditions there.

For the past few years the western states have been in severe drought with 'seemingly' no end in sight.





But what a difference one year has made! Heavy rain and snow this fall and winter season has almost erased the drought conditions from just one year ago. Although she goes to extremes sometimes, nature has a way of balancing things out over time. Here's the link to the US Drought Monitor so you can keep up with things yourself.

(© 2017 KHOU)