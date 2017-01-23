Weather Blog: Bat Rescue a Success!

My 50' tall palm trees were dropping fronds like crazy in Sunday's wind storm. Inside the leaves were hundreds of hibernating wasps and lady bugs. I already knew I had rats living up there as well but never guessed that BATS we're hiding there too. That was until my oldest son came running in from cleaning up the yard with some big news. A bat, yes a bat had appeared on our brick patio beneath the palm.





He was out cold. I guess he hit his head from the fall and looked dead, I carefully picked him up and could feel his little heartbeat and was still breathing. What to do? I have experience reviving humming birds that strike our windows and knock themselves out. So we tried the same technique with the bat

.

I placed him in my handy dandy custom bat recovery system (a box from Amazon) and left it cracked open on the patio table. Usually when these creatures (birds) smack a window and appear dead, all they need is time to recover in a dark place.





within an hour the bat was moving a little bit but then went back to sleep for another couple of hours before we checked again. Success! the box was empty and Mr. bat nowhere to be found. I'm a big believer in letting nature take it's course. In this case I only helped a little bit, and was glad my mosquito eater was back in the wild again.

