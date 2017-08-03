Watching the Tropics

We are entering the heart of hurricane season in the Atlantic basin. And almost right on cue, two tropical disturbances have popped up. We're tracking them, and you can see the individual computer model forecasts, called 'spaghetti plots,' attached to each system. For now, they both appear to be headed into open water and are not a direct threat to Houston.





But this time of year, things can change quickly. In August and September the number of storms that form is higher than any other time of the year. If you are new to the Houston/Galveston area I encourage you to visit Hurricane Central at khou.com. There, you will find loads of information and videos on how to prepare your family in case a big storm decides to come our way this season.

