Robert E. Lee statue comes down today in Dallas

DALLAS - A statue of Robert E. Lee in Dallas’ Turtle Creek neighborhood is set to come down Thursday afternoon.

Last week, an emergency city council vote approved the removal of the statue, but a temporary restraining order stopped the process in its tracks. Crews were preparing the statue for removal for more than three hours on Sept. 6 when the TRO was granted.

The restraining order was dissolved the next day, and plans were made to remove the statue last Friday. That didn’t happen either, as the project’s supervisor told WFAA they hoped to get more prep work done.

Early Thursday afternoon, WFAA learned the statue was set to come down at 3:30 p.m. Several police cars arrived at the scene roughly an hour ahead of the scheduled removal, closing off Hall Street, which leads up to the statue.

Preserving the statue for storage is a top priority until a task force appointed by the city council makes recommendations.

City of Dallas representatives have said they will store the Robert E. Lee statue at Hensley Field, a city-owned storage facility in far west Dallas, until the task force decides what to do with it long term.

The crane scheduled to aid in the statue's removal was on its way from the Houston area on Sunday when it was involved in a fatal accident. It was involved in an accident with an 18-wheeler at Interstate 45 and Linfield Road in Dallas at about 8:15 p.m.

The driver of the 18-wheeler died, and the driver of the crane was not injured, according to Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax.

