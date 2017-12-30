KHOU
Close

WATCH: PETA supporters rush field, hold signs at Belk Bowl

Three people were escorted out of the field at Bank of America Stadium after rushing the field during the Belk Bowl on Friday.

KJ Hiramoto , WCNC 9:45 PM. CST December 30, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Three people were escorted out of the field at Bank of America Stadium after rushing the field during the Belk Bowl on Friday.

According to PETA's Twitter account, three of the organization's supporters demanded that one of the schools playing in the Belk Bowl, Texas A&M University, needs to "shut down a lab that tortures dogs bred to have muscular dystrophy."

The organization's supporters were wearing black sweatshirts and held us a sign that read, "TAMU, Stop Cruel Dog Testing."

PETA did not identify the three supporters involved in Friday's protest. 

Wake Forest defeated Texas A&M, 55-52, in the Belk Bowl.

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories