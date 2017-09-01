KHOU
Close

WATCH LIVE: Texas Gov. Abbott speaking of storm recovery

KHOU 1:51 PM. CDT September 01, 2017

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is discussing recovery from Hurricane Harvey and the flooding.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories