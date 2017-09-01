Close WATCH LIVE: Texas Gov. Abbott speaking of storm recovery KHOU 1:51 PM. CDT September 01, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is discussing recovery from Hurricane Harvey and the flooding. © 2017 KHOU-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Ariel view of Harvey flooding in Sienna Plantation Buffalo Bayou to remain at record levels KHOU Live Video Traffic continues near Buffalo Bayou Bear Creek homes, vehicles still submerged in water Hurricane Irma continues to strengthen Houston business man turns furniture stores into shelters Houstonians coming together in time of need Concerns over Brazos River flooding Backups continue around Buffalo Bayou More Stories Some Houston freeways still flooded, blocked Aug 25, 2017, 4:01 p.m. WATCH LIVE: Texas Gov. Abbott speaking of storm recovery Sep. 1, 2017, 1:46 p.m. New voluntary evacuations for Houston residents with… Mar. 1, 2016, 8:29 a.m.
