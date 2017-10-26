Close WATCH LIVE: Bring it home - Welcoming the Astros back to Houston for the World Series KHOU 5:39 PM. CDT October 26, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST WATCH LIVE: With the World Series tied at 1 game a piece, we welcome the Astros home with a special 30 minute broadcast on KHOU 11 News at 6 p.m. Watch on KHOU 11 News or tap here to watch live online. © 2017 KHOU-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Fake FEMA inspectors in Houston neighborhoods Houston reservoirs still not empty Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas $600 Texas-sized homecoming mum 11 new features in IOS 11 Wednesday morning forecast HOA fight over WWII tank More join class action lawsuit against Arkema National Night Out has new meaning after Harvey More Stories George Springer won't be silenced in World Series spotlight Oct 26, 2017, 6:24 p.m. J.J. Watt will throw out first pitch in Game 3 at… Oct 26, 2017, 6:33 p.m. J.J. Watt announces game plan for Hurricane Harvey funds Oct 26, 2017, 2:24 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs