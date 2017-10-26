KHOU
WATCH LIVE: Bring it home - Welcoming the Astros back to Houston for the World Series

KHOU 5:39 PM. CDT October 26, 2017

WATCH LIVE: With the World Series tied at 1 game a piece, we welcome the Astros home with a special 30 minute broadcast on KHOU 11 News at 6 p.m. 

Watch on KHOU 11 News or tap here to watch live online.

