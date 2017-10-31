WATCH LIVE: Attack near World Trade Center memorial in New York

Emergency personal respond after reports of multiple people hit by a truck after it plowed through a bike path in lower Manhattan on October 31, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images) (Photo: 2017 Getty Images)

Police and witnesses say a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing something that appeared to be a gun.

An Associated Press photographer on the scene Tuesday witnessed at least two bodies lying motionless on the path beneath tarps.

