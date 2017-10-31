KHOU
WATCH LIVE: Attack near World Trade Center memorial in New York

KHOU 4:14 PM. CDT October 31, 2017

Police and witnesses say a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing something that appeared to be a gun.
 
An Associated Press photographer on the scene Tuesday witnessed at least two bodies lying motionless on the path beneath tarps.
 
 

 

