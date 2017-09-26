Waco reacts to the end of 'Fixer Upper'

Shut the front door. Chip and Joanna Gaines have finished their last Fixer Upper. Season 5 of their popular HGTV home-renovation series, due in November, will be the final season for the show, according to a blog post on the Texas couple's website.

KHOU 10:23 PM. CDT September 26, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories