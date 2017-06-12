Waco PD: All 911 calls are taken seriously, even if it's about chicken nuggets

WACO - Waco police took an unexpected 911 call this weekend from a woman in line at a drive through claiming her chicken nuggets were taking too long.

Officers shared the experience in a Facebook post that has now gone viral.

As silly as it may seem, Waco police said they take every call seriously.

We’ve all been there and can relate to the frustration of sitting in the drive thru for a long time, but officers get even more frustrated when they have to respond to a call that can easily be handled without their involvement.

This all happened on Friday night at a McDonald’s in West Waco when a woman was furious because her chicken nuggets were not done in a timely manner.

Restaurant management actually called police first saying they had a distraught customer. While officers were responding, the customer also called saying she wasn’t moving from the drive thru until she got her money back.

Police said this may be funny to some, but want to point out that the customer was putting her need for chicken nuggets ahead of someone who may have needed police help a lot more.

“And she calls us and the true complaint there was, her nuggets were not cooked fast enough,” Waco Sergeant Patrick Swanton said. “That’s not something you want to tie police service on Friday night at 11 o’clock at night.”

Sergeant Swanton said he can assure they have better things to do than to babysit someone because they did not get their chicken nuggets quick enough.

As for the customer, the situation was diffused quickly by police and she was able to get her money back.

