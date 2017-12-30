Video shows woman race to car as thief drives off with her vehicle

Surveillance video: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS - A real after-Christmas Grinch got into a woman's car as she went inside of a gas station convenience store in Algiers the day after Christmas around 11 p.m. and drove off as she apparently frantically tried to intervene.



The incident occurred at a gas station in the 2600 block of General DeGaulle in Algiers.



According to police, the victim left her vehicle running with the keys in the ignition when she entered the business. While inside, a man casually walked up to the vehicle, opened the door and got inside.



Surveillance video shows someone, presumably the victim, racing out to the car as the man drives off.



Police said the vehicle was later recovered, but the suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information on this individual or this incident is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.





