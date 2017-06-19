Video of Md. teen slurping Cheerios at graduation goes viral

The 18-year-old graduated on June 12 from Melvin J. Berman Hebrew Academy (Photo: Akiva Glashofer)

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - Eighteen-year-old Akiva Glashofer would always remember his years at Melvin J. Berman Hebrew Academy, and he wanted to give the school something by which to remember him.

On June 12, the music began, the graduates climbed the dais and Glashofer and his buddy, Ethan Lazarus, settled into their seats. They retrieved a box of Honey Nut Cheerios, grabbed the milk and poured themselves graduate-sized bowls, slurping quietly behind lecturing speakers.

Soon after, a video of Glashofer, from Potomac, Maryland, went viral on Instagram with more than half of a million views in five days.

Glashofer's parents, Sara and Paul, aren't at all upset over the harmless shenanigan. They said their son was kind enough to tell them about the plan before taking the stage in full regalia.

