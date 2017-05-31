VIDEO: Massive brawl in Tigerland area of Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. - A massive brawl in Tigerland has many shocked at the images they're seeing.

It's a chaotic scene as dozens are seen in a parking lot either throwing punches or shouting. In one video, a young man is knocked back, then kicked in the head before it appears he goes unconscious. As people rush to help the man on the ground, another fight breaks out.

From another video, we're brought to the scene of another nearby fight. One young man is tossed on a car, slammed against a wall and brought to the ground with kicks and punches.

Parents like Janice Bailey Walker, with children at LSU, are in disbelief.



"It just makes me wonder if these are students of LSU. Not that it makes it better, but I'm hoping these are not students of LSU," Bailey-Walker said.

Her daughter, Kennedi Walker says the fights took place in the Tigerland area, a collection of bars and apartments just 10 minutes from campus.

"I saw arguments break out all the time so I know they could turn into a fight, but I try to walk away, I don't want anything to do with that type of stuff," Walker said.

Baton Rouge Police said one person went to the hospital. However, so far there have been no arrests. It's unclear what police may do to prevent these brawls from happening again.

"I feel sorry for the parents whose kids are involved, cause I know that's not why they're sending their kids to college," Kennedi's mom said.

And after watching what took place on video, the Walkers say it'll be a while before they set foot in Tigerland.

LSU has not confirmed any of their students were involved. The school says it's still reviewing what happened.



