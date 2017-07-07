Close VIDEO: Funeral service for fallen SAPD Officer Miguel Moreno Staff , KENS 5:03 PM. CDT July 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Watch the entire funeral service for fallen SAPD Officer Miguel Moreno, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on June 29, 2017. © 2017 KENS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Man gets life for fifth DWI conviction VERIFY: What are your rights when dealing with law enforcement on the roads? Mom charged with slaughtering family shows bizarre behavior in court No seaweed in Galveston is both good and bad news Human remains found on side Eldridge Parkway Women arrested after deputies rescue teen trafficked to Houston Woman arrested after stabbing passenger on Metro bus Man says Home Depot fired him because he helped child High-speed chase ends near Hardy Toll Road Disruptive woman causes 4-hour flight delay More Stories Women arrested after trafficked teen rescued from… Jul. 7, 2017, 8:46 a.m. Child dies after being ejected from vehicle during crash Jul. 7, 2017, 5:20 a.m. Mom accused of killing family shows bizarre behavior… Jul. 7, 2017, 8:14 a.m.
