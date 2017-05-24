VIDEO: Brawl between staffers breaks out in Georgia classroom

(Photo: Still from YouTube video) (Photo: WXIA)

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. -- Two educators are in the spotlight after a jaw-dropping video surfaced showing them tussling and throwing punches in the classroom.

DeKalb County School officials confirmed it happened at Stone Mountain Middle School.

In the video posted to YouTube, there appears to be arguing, then shoving, as the fight escalates to a brawl. Students can be heard screaming in the background, and at one point a student even appears to try to break up the fight, pleading for them to stop.

DeKalb County School officials confirmed they people seen fighting in the vide are staff members. They released a statement saying in part: "The interaction and conduct in the video is completely unacceptable and contrary to our district's tenets and core principles. Those staff members that participated in the conduct have been removed from the learning environment."

11Alive's Ron Jones spoke to a retired teacher and part-time substitute teacher, Carol Dove, who said the video is a major "black-eye" to her profession.

"What examples are we giving our children," she asked.

What started the fight is still unknown, and those teachers have not been identified. However, the school district said after due process, will hold those employees accountable for their actions.

It has been confirmed that the two employees involved in the fight have been arrested and charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. The district does not plan on taking further action against either of them until the investigation is completed.

