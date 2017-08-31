The Latest: Vice President Mike Pence visits the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Vice President Mike Pence visited the Coastal Bend Thursday to assess the damage left behind by Hurricane Harvey. He arrived on Air Force Two with the Second Lady.

The Vice President spent a good deal of time Thursday surveying the damage in Rockport and Victoria, but before departing he held a press conference at the Corpus Christi International Airport.

Kiii News Reporter Rudy Trevino went Live with a synopsis of what he and other state and federal officials had to say.

Watch the full video of Vice President Pence speaking outside the First Baptist Church in Rockport:

Below is a timeline of Pence's visit to the Coastal Bend:

4 p.m.: Vice President Pence and his entourage returned to Air Force Two preparing to depart from the Corpus Christi International Airport. There they held a news conference before their flight.

2 p.m.: The Vice President and his entourage traveled by helicopter to Victoria to see the affects of Hurricane Harvey in that area.

1:10 p.m.: Vice President Pence visited a devastated neighborhood in Rockport where he and Gov. Greg Abbott donned work glove and helped residents clear debris.

12:45 p.m.: The Vice President returned to his motorcade. He is expected to continue assessing the damage in the Rockport area. 3News will keep you updated.

12:30 p.m.: Vice President Mike Pence spoke to the crowds outside First Baptist Church in Rockport, saying "We are with you, and we will stay with you until Rockport and all of Southeast Texas come back."

Pence began by recognizing Governor Abbott for the efforts he's shown in response to Hurricane Harvey.

"Your governor and his team have done an incredible job for the people of Texas, and we commend you," Pence said.

Following the Vice President's speech, the Second Lady of the United States offered a prayer.

12:28 p.m.: Governor Greg Abbott signed a gubernatorial proclamation declaring Sunday, Sept. 3, as a Day of Prayer in Texas.

"This is a day where we will pray for all those affected," Abbott said.

12:14 p.m.: Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Rockport as a crowd of around 150 people gathered in anticipation of his visit to First Baptist Church, which sustained heavy damage during Hurricane Harvey. State Rep. Todd Hunter was there as the motorcade arrived with the Vice President's entourage of state and federal officials.

Many from the First Baptist Church congregation were present as the Vice President arrived.

"So far so good," Energy Secretary and former Texas Governor Rick Perry said as he arrived at the church. "We've got a long way to go though."

Perry explained that the federal government is there to support the Coastal Bend.

"Gov Abbott's in charge, and his folks, and we're here for support," Perry said.

11:10 a.m.: Air Force 2 touched down at the Corpus Christi International Airport. From there he is expected to travel to Rockport.

8:49 a.m.: Few details of the Vice President's agenda were given to the media, but 3News did confirm that he will be joined by Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta, Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke, Governor Greg Abbott, and Congressman Blake Farenthold.

