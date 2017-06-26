Scene of a crash between a chuch bus and a pickup truck on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. (Photo: KENS)

UVALDE COUNTY - A Grand Jury is scheduled to hear the merits of why Jack Dillon Young should be held criminally responsible for the deaths of 13 people killed in a church bus accident in late March.

Young could face multiple charges of vehicular homicide or vehicular manslaughter. The charges seek to punish those who are speeding, intoxicated or whose actions are negligent at the time of an accident where another motorist, passenger or pedestrian is killed.

According to investigators, Young was driving a pickup truck that crashed into a church bus en route from a retreat. Thirteen people were killed in the deadly crash near Garner State Park. The victims were members of First Baptist Church in New Braunfels.

A National Transportation Safety Board investigation said Young admitted he was texting and on prescription drugs at the time of the crash. Investigators said the medication and marijuana were found in the suspect's truck.

Young has not been arrested in the case. That could change with the Grand Jury's decision.

"Any prosecuting attorney can get a Grand Jury to indict a ham sandwich because the Grand Jurors are very dependent on the prosecuting attorney that is assigned to them," Geary Reamey said.

Reamey is a law professor at St. Mary's University school of Law and explained the Grand Jury's job is to investigate crimes within its district.

The proceedings are secret and grand jurors impanel for up to six months and can hear multiple cases he said. The group has the power to subpoena witnesses and evidence as the state makes its case for an indictment.

"In a case like this you would expect to have a considerable amount of documentary evidence based on the forensics that were found at the scene of this accident," Reamey said.

The professor said the Grand Jury's investigation is a one-sided affair where the Uvalde District Attorney's Office presents evidence. Reamey said Grand Jury's, generally, do what is recommended by the DA's Office. But the group does have the power to act independently from the information presented to them.

Young can be called as a witness by the Grand Jury. Such an act is unlikely Reamey said because the suspect can not have an attorney present. Young can not present evidence in his favor.

Ultimately, the Grand Jury can indict Young, return a no true bill which clears the suspect or continue to investigate the case.

