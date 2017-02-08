U.S. Marshals locate, arrest convicted sex offender

(Photo: Deputy U.S. Marshal)

U.S. Marshals have located and arrested a convicted sex offender who failed to report to the Austin Transitional Center after being released from federal prison on Feb. 2.

Matthew Ezekiel Stager, 45, was released from a Federal Correctional Complex in Petersburg, Va. and ordered to report to the center in Del Valle. U.S. Marshals said Stager was transported to the Richmond International Airport, he did not check in for his flight. Marshals tell KVUE that Stager was found in downtown Washington, D.C. and taken into custody without incident around 4 p.m. ET Wednesday.

A release from the Marshals stated "Stager was observed walking down the street near the D.C. Superior Court by two Metropolitan Police Department officers." He is in custody awaiting transfer to Richmond, Va. to face an escape charge.

Stager was initially jailed in 1999 after pleading guilty to a charge of indecency with a child in Lincoln County, N.C. The U.S. Marshals initiated an Adam Walsh Act investigation when he failed to update his sex offender registration, and was arrested in December 2012 in Virginia. Stager pleaded guilty to violating the Adam Walsh Act and was sentenced to 60 months in prison in February 2013. Marshals added he was due to be released in July.

