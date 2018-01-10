US Marshals look for man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, her father

Amos Jacob Arroyo. (Photo: U.S. Marshals)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- U.S. Marshals are looking for a man charged with murdering his ex-girlfriend and her father in front of two children.

Newport News police said Amos Jacob Arroyo, 32, shot and killed Patricia Joseph and her father, Jessie Barnes, on July 30, 2017. The shootings took place in a trailer on York River Lane. Joseph was Arroyo's ex-girlfriend and the mother of their children who witnessed the shootings.

Officers obtained warrants for Arroyo's arrest, charging him with two counts of First Degree Murder and related crimes.

U.S. Marshals began looking for Arroyo. They located his abandoned car in a Walmart parking lot off I-95 in Pooler, Georgia on August 1.

Investigators said camera footage showed Arroyo in the Walmart on July 31, one day after the murders. He purchased several items and left his vehicle behind after leaving the store. Police said it was the last confirmed sighting of Arroyo.

U.S. Marshals found Arroyo's ID cards in his car. Investigators believe he now is using a fake name. They said he has ties across the country.

A reward of up to $3,000 is available for information leading to his arrest.

Call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-926-8332 with any information regarding Arroyo.

Have you seen Amos Jacob Arroyo? The #USMarshals announced today they are seeking his whereabouts following a double homicide that occurred in Newport News on July 31, 2017. He was last seen in GA. Further details here: https://t.co/3PA19qGWi0 pic.twitter.com/8MdrQ9qOCK — Newport News Police (@NewportNewsPD) January 10, 2018

