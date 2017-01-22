FILE PHOTO: A life saver ring is shown June 13, 2002 aboard a Coast Guard boat on patrol in Honolulu Harbor, Hawaii. (Photo: Phil Mislinski/Getty Images, 2002 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - The kayaker who went missing Sunday afternoon has been found alive, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard tweeted the update saying Air Station Houston located the man off Sunny Beach. He was hoisted and was taken to Scholes Airport where EMS was waiting.

His condition is unknown at this time.

The Galveston Police Department was notified of the missing kayaker around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the kayaker was last seen a half mile off the west seawall on Galveston Island. Galveston Police and Galveston Island Beach Patrol were assisting in the search.

Officials said the kayaker is a Hispanic man, 5'8", wearing camouflage waders and a life jacket. Officials also said the kayak he was last seen in is green in color.

Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders launched a helicopter crew to search for the missing man.

