U.S. Coast Guard looking for missing 24-year-old swimmer

HOUSTON - The U.S. Coast Guard is looking for a 24-year-old man who went missing Saturday afternoon.

The man was last seen swimming with his friends off Matagorda Beach, a quarter mile east of the Colorado River.

At the time, he was wearing a white shirt and white shorts.

Around 4 p.m. a friend of the man said they lost sight of him after he wasn't able to make it back to the beach.

A helicopter crew and a response boat have been launched to aid in the search.

If anyone has any information or has seen this man, please contact Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders at (281) 464-4851.

