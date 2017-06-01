UPDATE: ICU veteran's mom heading to Texas

SAN ANTONIO - The story about a veteran suffering from a collapsed lung with no friends or family at his side in the ICU captured the hearts of San Antonians Wednesday evening.

Since KENS 5 shared his heartbreaking story with our viewers, more than 200 people have raised more than $10,000 to get his mom to Texas.

She flies into town Saturday, June 3.

A generous KENS 5 viewer secured a plane ticket and a week-long hotel stay for her to come and see her San Antonio.

Jacob Mitchell, 22, was all alone in the ICU at Audie Murphy Veteran Affairs Hospital in San Antonio.

His mom, Andrea Mitchell Stine, recently lost her job and couldn’t afford a plane ticket from Ohio where she lives.

That's when a friend created the fundraising page.

