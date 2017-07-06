United apologizes after giving away toddler's seat

A teacher from Hawaii says she was mistreated by United Airlines after she was forced to fly with her 25-pound son on her lap for three hours. Shirley Yamauchi had bought the 2-year-old his own seat costing nearly $1,000.

KHOU 12:19 PM. CDT July 06, 2017

