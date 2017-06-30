TxDOT holds meeting to discuss future for cargo shipping across Texas
Texas' population is doubling and the Department of Transportation predicts by 2040, 3.8 billion tons of freight will be moved through Texas on a yearly basis. Thursday members of TxDOT met with stakeholders in San Antonio to discuss the state's plan to m
KENS 8:41 AM. CDT June 30, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Innocent man opens up about hell behind bars
-
Two SAPD officers shot, one in 'grave grave' condition after shooting leaves suspect dead
-
Murder warrant issued for man wanted in connection with League City shooting
-
Woman accused of bribing, threatening judges
-
Ambulance crew helps elderly woman mow lawn
-
Temporary travel ban to the U.S. now in effect
-
Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood serenade astronauts in space during NASA visit
-
Grand jury declines to indict HPD officers involved in 2016 shooting
-
Highway 225 reopens after fatal accident in La Porte
-
10 TB cases linked to Bush High School
More Stories
-
Texas Supreme Court sends same-sex marriage benefits…Jun 30, 2017, 9:17 a.m.
-
Exclusive: Innocent Woodlands man opens up about…Jun 29, 2017, 11:04 p.m.
-
Walgreens employees, customers robbed in Spring areaJun 30, 2017, 4:50 a.m.